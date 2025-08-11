 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19560325 Edited 11 August 2025 – 21:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ancient TD v1.4.68:

  • Added Ivory to the endless spawn list.

  • Fixed some item icons not being found.

  • Fixed Soulbinder peasant effects and preview.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3635711
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3635712
  • Loading history…
