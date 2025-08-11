 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19560233
Update notes via Steam Community
1.40.2 (August 11)
  • Bullet spread is no longer penalized by pressing the movement keys (WASD). This means you can move around on the ground with no penalty to bullet spread.
  • Tweaked the bullet spread of the Rifle and Shotgun to better balance for this change.
  • Buffed SMG damage 16 -> 20
  • Buffed SMG bullet spread.
  • Fixed a bug where spamming fire and reload with the Revolver or SMG would make the reload sound play multiple times.
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't start sprinting while you were reloading.
  • Bullet spread from other players is now more accurately represented.
  • Camera shake when spectating players is now decreased when they are aiming, the same way it is for playing locally.

1.40.1 (August 10)
  • An SMG kill is now required for Jack of All Trades.
  • Buffed SMG magazine size 32 -> 40
  • Buffed SMG base damage 15 -> 16
  • Buffed SMG pull out time 0.5 -> 0.4
  • Buffed Revolver pull out time 0.5 -> 0.4
  • Fixed a bug where loadouts would wipe when the game restarted.

1.40.0 (August 10)
Forgot to mention in the update post:
  • Buffed Revolver reload speed 2.166s -> 2s

