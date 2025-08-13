Hey ! I hope everyone is doing good, today I'm releasing a new update for Blood Rush.

This update has been suggested by the community and adds new miracles that affect your parry ability. I aim to publish a small update every month or so with some content while I'm also working on the bigger updates. (the small updates do not reflect all the work done on the game)

The ✨ emoji indicates that the feature was requested by the community.

✨Elemental parries :

- Blood

Killing an enemy with a parried projectile (from an enemy) will grant you some health.

- Electricity

Parrying an adverse projectile summons a lighting bolt on the original instigator. The lighting bolt also damages the surroundings.



- Fire

Parrying an adverse projectile throws shrapnels where you aim. This scales with the other shrapnels miracles.



- Radioactivity

Parrying an projectile disintegrates it, damages and applies radiation build up around you. This also works with your own projectiles.



- Force

Parrying an adverse projectile grants your weapons a temporary damage bonus.

Important updates :

Added a letterbox effect when you finish a room to make it clearer.

Upgraded the movement prediction for all NPCs, allowing you to predict more accurately where their target is heading. Note : This doesn't mean that they are perfect now, this isn't the goal, this won't affect their accuracy when they aren't supposed to predict you movements. This will mostly prevent NPCs from shooting into the ground. (they did that because their prediction code didn't account for collisions.) (Also, I needed this for the next big update)

✨ Added a visual feedback when receiving a flow buff.

Added a visual feedback to the alchemy weapon switch upgrade.

✨Added a confirmation pop up when leaving midgame.

Changes :

✨Americium armor now grant a 5% boost to your radiation infusion affinity.

Updated all flow goals prices.

Added various sound effects.

✨Improved reliability when a projectile is redirected between lighting rods.

Improved the corridor randomization.

Better door frames for Haeresis.

New corridors for Haeresis.

Fixes :