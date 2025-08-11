## NEW PATCH, RESTART STEAM FOR THE UPDATE ##



# BUGS #

- ALT TAB BUG HAS BEEN SQUASHED. NO MORE CONTROLLER ISSUES ONLINE I HOPE



# GAMEPLAY #

- setting your stick to neutral during dash now idles your character

- this changes the way dash dancing, and character movement overal, feels significantly. might be weird at first but gives you more responsiveness. (yes baby dashing is available but this game is already insane so it really doesn't matter too much lol)



# WARNING TO THOSE USING MODS #

- next update there will be animation changes and additions, which will change the entire sprite sheet of the characters. this is unavoidable as gamemaker auto-generates the sprite sheets. this update will probably break every visual mod. sorry in advance. until we officially support workshop, this may happen often. just the nature of using mods early on :((



# BALANCE CHANGES COMING NEXT PATCH #

- nerfs to rend. removing the insane hitbox on up special that kills you immediately. more lag on neutral air and back air if you whiff. jab will have set hitstun so you can't combo it into heavy attacks. overall he's actually not too bad, he just gets to spam hitboxes a little too freely at the moment.



- knockt's projectiles are being looked at, and birdbomb will most likely lose a bit of range on the ground. forward air will connect more consistently. i can't nerf him too hard yet because my mom really likes him



- eureka is oppressive and people are winning tournies with her but i want to actually watch some more gameplay before touching her or making drastic changes. i don't have enough data yet because all i've been doing is answering questions for 5 days lmao



