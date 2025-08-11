This brings a new type of Monster (Grabber) - its half implemented but is intended to go after buildings
This also allows now to correctly upgrade buildings onto a tier system. The goal is to really build the city up a lot
Cheers
Update 0.0210 - New Monster and Building upgrade
