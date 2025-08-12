Lords, Ladies, and People of the Realm!

(yes, even the serfs, beggers, and ne'er do wells)



We are pleased to announce that Noble Legacy has now launched into Early Access and is available on Steam to download and play!



Noble Legacy early access launch features:

Campaign Tutorial - Want to learn the ropes? Embark on your first campaign journey in Greenwood along with your most beloved Uncle Edward. (Don’t let him bother you, too much).



Kingdom Mode - Establish your own village in the open world of Greenwood. Build, Collect Villagers, and create your own Fiefdom in our first 4km open world map.



Collect Skilled Craftsmen

Attract the most valuable villagers in the land and turn them into loyal followers in your kingdom. Ensure their homes are properly furnished, entertainment is plentiful and provide cutting-edge tools to sustain their loyalty and boost their productivity. How many of the land’s greatest talents will you inspire to serve your cause?



Third-Person Kingdom Builder

Experience a deep kingdom management simulator elevated through a dynamic third-person perspective. Effortlessly toggle between a strategic top-down view to oversee and govern your realm, and an immersive third-person view to explore your lands, connect with your people, and build your kingdom’s future.



Steam Workshop Prefabs – Share your prefab creations with other Lords on the Steam Workshop! Rapidly grow your kingdom with pre-crafted buildings or meticulously design every structure to build a realm unlike any other. Save your unique creations and share them with fellow rulers through the Steam Workshop!



AI Villagers Collections & Simulation – Your people live, work, and interact autonomously - but as their Lord, your choices shape their fate. Optionally, you can expand on this with our Agentic AI Deep Conversation system. Inspired by the deep roleplay of classic text-based MUD games, Noble Legacy features a first-of-its-kind integration with OpenAI, bringing your villagers to life through real-time, unscripted conversation.



Economy Management / Fishing & Hunting

Cultivate farms, gather from forests and waters, and harness resources to fuel a vibrant economy. Strategically develop production chains and allocate labor to create a flourishing kingdom. Amass wealth through trade, commerce, and lively entertainment, establishing your realm as the most preeminent economic hub in all the land.





Roadmap



With much more exciting features to come, our team is excited to share future content and regular updates. Working hand in hand with our community, we invite you to join us on this journey together at

https://discord.gg/jGA5PfqC8P



Thank you all for your support, and assisting us in getting us here. We are excited for the days to come and building this truly remarkable experience together.





