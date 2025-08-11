 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559980 Edited 11 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on improving battle flow, fixing persistence issues, and enhancing visuals for a more polished experience.

Changes & Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where characters who died in battle would remain dead in future battles.

  • Updated mud textures to appear greener and blend more naturally with surrounding grass.

  • Dominion Revival charges now reset properly after each battle.

  • HP and SP are now fully restored after battle.

  • Level-up dialogue boxes now clear correctly after battle.

  • Game instance data now fully resets when returning to the main menu, preventing unintended carryover between sessions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link