This update focuses on improving battle flow, fixing persistence issues, and enhancing visuals for a more polished experience.
Changes & Fixes
Fixed an issue where characters who died in battle would remain dead in future battles.
Updated mud textures to appear greener and blend more naturally with surrounding grass.
Dominion Revival charges now reset properly after each battle.
HP and SP are now fully restored after battle.
Level-up dialogue boxes now clear correctly after battle.
Game instance data now fully resets when returning to the main menu, preventing unintended carryover between sessions.
Changed files in this update