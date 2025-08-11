Version 1.0.0.6

Fixed an issue where audio language would sometimes not set properly on launch.



Fixed a potential soft lock caused by the Specter.



Fixed an issue where fabricator would show incorrect tooltips.



Fixed an issue where the Synergy tooltip would go outside screen space.



Fixed an issue where some doors would not load in and pop in when the player got up to it.



Fixed a soft lock that would occur if a player died and did not respawn after the final boss. There is now an additional respawn point at the end decision room.



Fixed an issue where the stat viewer was visible in the ending ship.



These fixes address some of the most frequently reported issues we've heard about today. Thanks all for the feedback and support, keep it coming!- Prophecy Team