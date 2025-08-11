Potential bug fix for memory issue with some Linux devices. If you have this issue please let me know on Discord as it's proving difficult to bugfix.
"Line goes up" now has a limit of $10
"Fisher Random" no longer causes issues if there are more than 16 opposing pieces
"Midas touch" can now only target non-gold pieces
The "Rocktopus" rocks are now less bass-y (thanks RTGame)
Other misc fixes
Passant Patch 1.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update