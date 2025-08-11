Potential bug fix for memory issue with some Linux devices. If you have this issue please let me know on Discord as it's proving difficult to bugfix.

"Line goes up" now has a limit of $10

"Fisher Random" no longer causes issues if there are more than 16 opposing pieces

"Midas touch" can now only target non-gold pieces

The "Rocktopus" rocks are now less bass-y (thanks RTGame)