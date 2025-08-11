 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559912
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Potential bug fix for memory issue with some Linux devices. If you have this issue please let me know on Discord as it's proving difficult to bugfix.

  • "Line goes up" now has a limit of $10

  • "Fisher Random" no longer causes issues if there are more than 16 opposing pieces

  • "Midas touch" can now only target non-gold pieces

  • The "Rocktopus" rocks are now less bass-y (thanks RTGame)

  • Other misc fixes

