 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559898 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved door synchronization when a player joins a game.
  • Fixed Void UI showing for other monsters after shapeshifting from Blight.
  • Possible fix for Blight not hitting survivors sometimes.
  • Fixed drop button appearing on the item icon in the tutorial UI.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link