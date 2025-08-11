- Improved door synchronization when a player joins a game.
- Fixed Void UI showing for other monsters after shapeshifting from Blight.
- Possible fix for Blight not hitting survivors sometimes.
- Fixed drop button appearing on the item icon in the tutorial UI.
Damned 2 Hotfix 7
