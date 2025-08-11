Early Access Patch #22 (v0.3.2) contains balance changes for Chapter 3b and helps pave the way for Aedma's 3rd trial! It also contains various localization updates to prepare for the upcoming Japanese build.

Ability Changes:

Momentum: Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.

Dominant: Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.

Healing Flame: Flat Healing bonuses (such as the Brighten ability or Energized Talent) now apply AFTER the 66% healing reduction that Healing Flame causes. This provides a slight buff to Healing Flame's support, which isn't necessarily needed, but it's more consistent with how healing is calculated across the board.

Mana Charge: Attacks now restore +2MP on hit (up from +1MP)

Wealth: Now gives max (10) stacks of STR/DEX at 5000g (down from 10000g).

Double Strike: Description adjusted: Old: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but hit twice." New: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but land twice."

Cognition: Now gives +10% Spell Evasion (up from +5% - and it still gives bonus evasion equal to your spell evasion)

Invisibility: Improved usage in Instinct mode (especially when paired with Payoff)



Equipment Changes:

Warhammer Price reduced (2000G -> 1700G) EXP to Max reduced (1400- > 1200)

Celestial Regalia Price reduced (1800G -> 1600G)



Fixes:

Healing Rain's effect now increases with global healing bonuses such as the "Energized" talent

General Changes: