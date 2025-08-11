Early Access Patch #22 (v0.3.2) contains balance changes for Chapter 3b and helps pave the way for Aedma's 3rd trial! It also contains various localization updates to prepare for the upcoming Japanese build.
Ability Changes:
Momentum:
Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.
Dominant:
Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.
Healing Flame:
Flat Healing bonuses (such as the Brighten ability or Energized Talent) now apply AFTER the 66% healing reduction that Healing Flame causes.
This provides a slight buff to Healing Flame's support, which isn't necessarily needed, but it's more consistent with how healing is calculated across the board.
Mana Charge:
Attacks now restore +2MP on hit (up from +1MP)
Wealth:
Now gives max (10) stacks of STR/DEX at 5000g (down from 10000g).
Double Strike:
Description adjusted:
Old: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but hit twice."
New: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but land twice."
Cognition:
Now gives +10% Spell Evasion (up from +5% - and it still gives bonus evasion equal to your spell evasion)
Invisibility:
Improved usage in Instinct mode (especially when paired with Payoff)
Equipment Changes:
Warhammer
Price reduced (2000G -> 1700G)
EXP to Max reduced (1400- > 1200)
Celestial Regalia
Price reduced (1800G -> 1600G)
Fixes:
Healing Rain's effect now increases with global healing bonuses such as the "Energized" talent
General Changes:
Behind the scenes changes to prepare for Aedma's 3rd Trial (Trial of the Hunt)
Fireblast now color swaps the cast animation
Various minor ui and localization changes
Changed files in this update