11 August 2025 Build 19559863 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Patch #22 (v0.3.2) contains balance changes for Chapter 3b and helps pave the way for Aedma's 3rd trial! It also contains various localization updates to prepare for the upcoming Japanese build.

Ability Changes:

  • Momentum:

    • Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.

  • Dominant:

    • Resting no longer removes stacks and you now only lose half stacks on death.

  • Healing Flame:

    • Flat Healing bonuses (such as the Brighten ability or Energized Talent) now apply AFTER the 66% healing reduction that Healing Flame causes.

      • This provides a slight buff to Healing Flame's support, which isn't necessarily needed, but it's more consistent with how healing is calculated across the board.

  • Mana Charge:

    • Attacks now restore +2MP on hit (up from +1MP)

  • Wealth:

    • Now gives max (10) stacks of STR/DEX at 5000g (down from 10000g).

  • Double Strike:

    • Description adjusted:

      • Old: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but hit twice."

      • New: "Basic attacks deal 40% less damage, but land twice."

  • Cognition:

    • Now gives +10% Spell Evasion (up from +5% - and it still gives bonus evasion equal to your spell evasion)

  • Invisibility:

    • Improved usage in Instinct mode (especially when paired with Payoff)

Equipment Changes:

  • Warhammer

    • Price reduced (2000G -> 1700G)

    • EXP to Max reduced (1400- > 1200)

  • Celestial Regalia

    • Price reduced (1800G -> 1600G)

Fixes:

  • Healing Rain's effect now increases with global healing bonuses such as the "Energized" talent

General Changes:

  • Behind the scenes changes to prepare for Aedma's 3rd Trial (Trial of the Hunt)

  • Fireblast now color swaps the cast animation

  • Various minor ui and localization changes

