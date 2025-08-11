In this update, I’ve made significant improvements to both the game’s visuals and stability.

The Main Menu UI has been completely redesigned to present a cleaner and more modern look, making it easier for players to navigate right from the start.

I’ve also updated the Barrack UI with improved visuals and better layout, allowing for a more intuitive and enjoyable experience when managing your units.

The in-game HUD has been refreshed to provide better readability, ensuring that important information is easier to track during gameplay without cluttering the screen.

Finally, I’ve fixed numerous bugs across different parts of the game, improving the overall stability and ensuring smoother performance.

--

Thank you all for your support since the release of Legendary Knight in 2020. After many years, I have finally returned to the path of indie game development. The last update for Legendary Knight was in 2022, and I never imagined I’d meet everyone again after such a long time. I hope you can drop by and check it out when you have the chance. I’m actively posting updates on various social media platforms, and I hope you will continue to support me.



Love,

Oki Aki @ Oki Game Lab