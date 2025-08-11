Fixes

Fix for Tachikaze hullnumbers



Incorrect reading of NumberOfWires for weapon system



Wrong on weapon ammunition for ak-630



Land unit direct control problem



Linear Campaign mission 03, 04A, 04B, 05A briefings reflect updated ships



Target velocity for vessels took y component into account which lead to wrong gun aiming against pitching up targets like the Boghammar



Autogen: glowing trees caused by incorrect setting of global shader binding.



Trigger condition type "Generic" was not saved.



Trigger condition taskforce was not properly saved



Complex Waypoints saving was broken due to we no longer can correctly write alt symbols.



Wrong MAD on P-3C



Wrong name for S-24 in english loc



Wire and laser guided missiles attack while both target and launcher is close to terrain



Fix for B-52 serials showing up on blown off tail



Fix saving after loading several scenes (it'll try to recover from corrupted savegames and will display a warning)



Correct crew on Bayandor



Improvements/Additions

Updated Sentry to 3.2.3



Updated translations



Added reworked HMMWV with sub-variants



Shader: Hight Altitude Cloud Overhaul:

New and improved semi-volumetric cloud shader.

Better horizontal cloud.

Better cloud view from space.

Added 22 deg halo effect.

Added sunset effect.

Improved phase function.

Improved ray marching and density settings.

Fixed sun/moon drawing over high alt. clouds.

Fixed sun/moon obscured by skydome.





Renamed Guided Missile Submarine into Cruise Missile Submarine



Added Mk37 to Kobben loadout



MIM-14 removed wobbling, straight flight duration lowered from 3.0 to 2.0 seconds



M2 Bradley redone



Added current telegraph checkmark to ship speed indication



Option to mute sound in pause mode



Added M113 transport (unarmored) with 3 liveries, adjusted M2 Bradley variants names to reflect liveries, adjusted land units names file



Added reworked M163 VADS



Added new civilian aircrew models and textures



SEAD loadout for Tu-16k



Hello everyone, this patch release mainly fixes the saving/loading issues in the linear campaign but also touches some other things which are mentioned in the change log below: