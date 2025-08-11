Fixes
- Fix for Tachikaze hullnumbers
- Incorrect reading of NumberOfWires for weapon system
- Wrong on weapon ammunition for ak-630
- Land unit direct control problem
- Linear Campaign mission 03, 04A, 04B, 05A briefings reflect updated ships
- Target velocity for vessels took y component into account which lead to wrong gun aiming against pitching up targets like the Boghammar
- Autogen: glowing trees caused by incorrect setting of global shader binding.
- Trigger condition type "Generic" was not saved.
- Trigger condition taskforce was not properly saved
- Complex Waypoints saving was broken due to we no longer can correctly write alt symbols.
- Wrong MAD on P-3C
- Wrong name for S-24 in english loc
- Wire and laser guided missiles attack while both target and launcher is close to terrain
- Fix for B-52 serials showing up on blown off tail
- Fix saving after loading several scenes (it'll try to recover from corrupted savegames and will display a warning)
- Correct crew on Bayandor
Improvements/Additions
- Updated Sentry to 3.2.3
- Updated translations
- Added reworked HMMWV with sub-variants
- Shader: Hight Altitude Cloud Overhaul:
- New and improved semi-volumetric cloud shader.
- Better horizontal cloud.
- Better cloud view from space.
- Added 22 deg halo effect.
- Added sunset effect.
- Improved phase function.
- Improved ray marching and density settings.
- Fixed sun/moon drawing over high alt. clouds.
- Fixed sun/moon obscured by skydome.
- Renamed Guided Missile Submarine into Cruise Missile Submarine
- Added Mk37 to Kobben loadout
- MIM-14 removed wobbling, straight flight duration lowered from 3.0 to 2.0 seconds
- M2 Bradley redone
- Added current telegraph checkmark to ship speed indication
- Option to mute sound in pause mode
- Added M113 transport (unarmored) with 3 liveries, adjusted M2 Bradley variants names to reflect liveries, adjusted land units names file
- Added reworked M163 VADS
- Added new civilian aircrew models and textures
- SEAD loadout for Tu-16k
