11 August 2025 Build 19559817 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, this patch release mainly fixes the saving/loading issues in the linear campaign but also touches some other things which are mentioned in the change log below:

Fixes
  • Fix for Tachikaze hullnumbers
  • Incorrect reading of NumberOfWires for weapon system
  • Wrong on weapon ammunition for ak-630
  • Land unit direct control problem
  • Linear Campaign mission 03, 04A, 04B, 05A briefings reflect updated ships
  • Target velocity for vessels took y component into account which lead to wrong gun aiming against pitching up targets like the Boghammar
  • Autogen: glowing trees caused by incorrect setting of global shader binding.
  • Trigger condition type "Generic" was not saved.
  • Trigger condition taskforce was not properly saved
  • Complex Waypoints saving was broken due to we no longer can correctly write alt symbols.
  • Wrong MAD on P-3C
  • Wrong name for S-24 in english loc
  • Wire and laser guided missiles attack while both target and launcher is close to terrain
  • Fix for B-52 serials showing up on blown off tail
  • Fix saving after loading several scenes (it'll try to recover from corrupted savegames and will display a warning)
  • Correct crew on Bayandor


Improvements/Additions
  • Updated Sentry to 3.2.3
  • Updated translations
  • Added reworked HMMWV with sub-variants
  • Shader: Hight Altitude Cloud Overhaul:
    • New and improved semi-volumetric cloud shader.
    • Better horizontal cloud.
    • Better cloud view from space.
    • Added 22 deg halo effect.
    • Added sunset effect.
    • Improved phase function.
    • Improved ray marching and density settings.
    • Fixed sun/moon drawing over high alt. clouds.
    • Fixed sun/moon obscured by skydome.

  • Renamed Guided Missile Submarine into Cruise Missile Submarine
  • Added Mk37 to Kobben loadout
  • MIM-14 removed wobbling, straight flight duration lowered from 3.0 to 2.0 seconds
  • M2 Bradley redone
  • Added current telegraph checkmark to ship speed indication
  • Option to mute sound in pause mode
  • Added M113 transport (unarmored) with 3 liveries, adjusted M2 Bradley variants names to reflect liveries, adjusted land units names file
  • Added reworked M163 VADS
  • Added new civilian aircrew models and textures
  • SEAD loadout for Tu-16k

Changed files in this update

