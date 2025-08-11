 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559726 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Made the first perk draw available sooner (50 score instead of 100).
  • Fixed fighter types being rerolled an extra time at new game start.
  • Fixed the "Contracts" button on town entry sometimes giving a wrong number of empty contract slots.

