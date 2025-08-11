- Fixed a bug where the Playstation 5 controller glyphs were displayed 5 times bigger than normal (lol).
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't set the resolution to the maximum possible resolution on a non-primary monitor.
EA V1.0.12 [126]
