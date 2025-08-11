 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559586 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where the Playstation 5 controller glyphs were displayed 5 times bigger than normal (lol).
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't set the resolution to the maximum possible resolution on a non-primary monitor.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1982121
