Update Notes – Double It
New Game Modes Added: Team Mode and Hidden Money Mode.
In Team Mode, team up with your partner to eliminate other players.
In Hidden Money Mode, player balances remain hidden until the end of the round.
Target-Lock option added to lobby settings. When disabled, you can choose any player to target at the end of a round instead of automatically targeting the one with the least money.
Dead Talk option added to lobby settings. When enabled, eliminated players can continue chatting.
New Drone Skins added.
New Legendary Masks added.
New Map: Liminal Park.
Added visual effects for Epic and Legendary rarity Fidget Spinners.
Drones can now battle each other.
Added several new Easter Eggs! :)
Bug fixes and performance improvements.
Changed files in this update