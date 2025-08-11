 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19559550
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes – Double It

  • New Game Modes Added: Team Mode and Hidden Money Mode.

    • In Team Mode, team up with your partner to eliminate other players.

    • In Hidden Money Mode, player balances remain hidden until the end of the round.

  • Target-Lock option added to lobby settings. When disabled, you can choose any player to target at the end of a round instead of automatically targeting the one with the least money.

  • Dead Talk option added to lobby settings. When enabled, eliminated players can continue chatting.

  • New Drone Skins added.

  • New Legendary Masks added.

  • New Map: Liminal Park.

  • Added visual effects for Epic and Legendary rarity Fidget Spinners.

  • Drones can now battle each other.

  • Added several new Easter Eggs! :)

  • Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

