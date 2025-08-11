 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559496 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visual

  • Updated flame color in Final Expanse.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Colin could occasionally die while Floyd was the Snake, due to networking lag.

Level Changes

Serpent's Hollow - Level 30

  • Adjusted ceiling height to be more forgiving.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1354261
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1354262
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1354263
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link