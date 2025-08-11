Visual
Updated flame color in Final Expanse.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Colin could occasionally die while Floyd was the Snake, due to networking lag.
Level Changes
Serpent's Hollow - Level 30
Adjusted ceiling height to be more forgiving.
