What? Oh yeah, patch notes.
Notable Changes:
- Preliminary Mods info menu available under Options to help some community members
- Mod API is still considered in Beta state, and certain parts may not be forward-compatible
- Fixed issue where the 4th of July stages would not load correctly in certain cases
- Fixed issue with green flash on sluggish GPUs
- More under-the-hood adjustments in preparation for v1.5
Let us know if you hit any bugs, as always.
And with that, peace out.
