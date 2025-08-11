 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559480 Edited 12 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I really don't mind the heat. But honestly, I could do without having to cut the grass every week.
What? Oh yeah, patch notes.

Notable Changes:
  • Preliminary Mods info menu available under Options to help some community members
    - Mod API is still considered in Beta state, and certain parts may not be forward-compatible
  • Fixed issue where the 4th of July stages would not load correctly in certain cases
  • Fixed issue with green flash on sluggish GPUs
  • More under-the-hood adjustments in preparation for v1.5


Let us know if you hit any bugs, as always.
And with that, peace out.

