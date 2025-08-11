Preliminary Mods info menu available under Options to help some community members

- Mod API is still considered in Beta state, and certain parts may not be forward-compatible Fixed issue where the 4th of July stages would not load correctly in certain cases



Fixed issue with green flash on sluggish GPUs



More under-the-hood adjustments in preparation for v1.5



Notable Changes:Let us know if you hit any bugs, as always.