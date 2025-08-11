Hello Followers,

Firstly I would like to congrats everyone with the Early Access, where you have the opportunity to test out Side Hustle City.

Lo and behold — Casino is here!

is it already time for the first Major Feature? - sure thing. We introduce you all to Blackjack system, Slots Machine system, Chips system, and did I mention that it's all after 22:00?

Blackjack (Player vs. Dealer)

Two-card deal, dealer hole-card reveal, Hit / Stand / Double .

Realistic pacing (card-by-card animations, reveal beats, result hold).

Table limits: 5–100 chips . Blackjack pays 3:2 (rounded down to whole chips).

Slot Machines

Walk up, press E to play, simple bet flow consistent with the table.

Minimum spin: 5 chips (matches table minimum).

Uses the same Chips wallet and interaction prompts as the rest of the casino.

Possibility to enjoy all 3 slot machines at same time, if you can afford it. ːsteamhappyː

Nice green overlay with text, and visuals so you never miss winnings.

Chips Economy

One wallet across the casino—earn, spend, win, and push are reflected everywhere.

Possibility to purchase, sell chips by local worker - keep good count, can he fool you?

Call to action

Please share with us how the Casino system pacing feels, what rules/games you'd like to implement next. We always listen to your feedback - and try to provide.