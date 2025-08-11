 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19559431 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Followers,

Firstly I would like to congrats everyone with the Early Access, where you have the opportunity to test out Side Hustle City.

Lo and behold — Casino is here!

is it already time for the first Major Feature? - sure thing. We introduce you all to Blackjack system, Slots Machine system, Chips system, and did I mention that it's all after 22:00?

Blackjack (Player vs. Dealer)

  • Two-card deal, dealer hole-card reveal, Hit / Stand / Double.

  • Realistic pacing (card-by-card animations, reveal beats, result hold).

  • Table limits: 5–100 chips . Blackjack pays 3:2 (rounded down to whole chips).

Slot Machines

  • Walk up, press E to play, simple bet flow consistent with the table.

  • Minimum spin: 5 chips (matches table minimum).

  • Uses the same Chips wallet and interaction prompts as the rest of the casino.

  • Possibility to enjoy all 3 slot machines at same time, if you can afford it. ːsteamhappyː

  • Nice green overlay with text, and visuals so you never miss winnings.

Chips Economy

  • One wallet across the casino—earn, spend, win, and push are reflected everywhere.

  • Possibility to purchase, sell chips by local worker - keep good count, can he fool you?

Call to action

Please share with us how the Casino system pacing feels, what rules/games you'd like to implement next. We always listen to your feedback - and try to provide.

Changed files in this update

