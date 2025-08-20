We have a new set of server-side DDoS protections in the works, including refining the detection system to catch match disruptors, that will be rolling out in the next few weeks. We’re also doing regular sweeps to remove cheaters from the in-game global leaderboards.

We’ll give an update on our social channels once the new set of protections go live. Thanks for your patience while we continue making improvements under the hood to ensure fair play online for all.