Version: Rocket League v2.55
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: August 20, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC
The Headlines
Update on DDoS Protection Measures
We have a new set of server-side DDoS protections in the works, including refining the detection system to catch match disruptors, that will be rolling out in the next few weeks. We’re also doing regular sweeps to remove cheaters from the in-game global leaderboards.
We’ll give an update on our social channels once the new set of protections go live. Thanks for your patience while we continue making improvements under the hood to ensure fair play online for all.
Changes and Updates
Xbox Series X|S - 120 FPS Fix
We’ve restored 120 FPS support on Xbox Series X|S following a regression that occurred in our recent v2.54 update. Thanks for hanging in there while we fixed this.
Other Fixes
General
The "new” notification for the Item Shop now properly disappears.
Fixed an issue where queuing for multiple game modes could’ve led to queuing a non-selected game mode.
Split screen guest players on PC are no longer blocked from accessing Competitive Playlists.
Fixed an issue on PC where players may have experienced a buzzing sound and encountered a crash before entering gameplay.
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.
