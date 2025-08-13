 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19559417 Edited 13 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A huge thank you to everyone who's been playing Mafia: The Old Country and sharing your feedback with us. We're actively working to address reported issues—and while that work is ongoing, we're rolling out this small PC Hotfix Patch that specifically addresses a visual hitch on certain graphics cards. You can expect a more comprehensive patch soon.


Graphics

  • Addressed a reported issue where ground textures were missing when playing on certain series of graphics cards.


NOTE: This hotfix went live at approximately 6:00 AM PT / 3:00 PM CEST.


