11 August 2025 Build 19559412 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 1.16.2025

  • Added more interactions and secrets (check the Farmer’s House!).
  • A new collectible can be found in the Hidden Woods section.
  • Fixed various bugs.
  • Polished several interactions for smoother gameplay.


Coming Next
I’ve started working on new sprite animations, including Sarah’s walking animations, based on feedback from Instagram (I’ve always planned to add these, but your requests moved them up the list!).
I’m also creating more detailed artwork for Sarah’s sprite, giving her a wider range of facial expressions.
Your feedback helps shape the game, so please keep it coming!

