General fixes
- Fixed occasional problem entering village with a scout
- Fixed problem with moving wagon trains into villages
- Tile tooltip now shows goods/units carried by ships and can show many more units
- Fixed some pathfinding bugs
Gamepad fixes
- Fixed buggy input when entering text
- Added list of controls (overlay)
- Fixed goods list in colony window not showing which was selected
- Fixed tutorial messages (now showing correct controls)
- News items can now be selected/dismissed
- In view mode, A will open colony window
