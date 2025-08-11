 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559358 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General fixes

  • Fixed occasional problem entering village with a scout
  • Fixed problem with moving wagon trains into villages
  • Tile tooltip now shows goods/units carried by ships and can show many more units
  • Fixed some pathfinding bugs

Gamepad fixes

  • Fixed buggy input when entering text
  • Added list of controls (overlay)
  • Fixed goods list in colony window not showing which was selected
  • Fixed tutorial messages (now showing correct controls)
  • News items can now be selected/dismissed
  • In view mode, A will open colony window

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
  • Loading history…
