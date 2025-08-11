⚙️ Patch Notes

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the "For Me?" achievement would not unlock even after buying a costume.



Updated the costumes for "Sister Hong", "Sweet Dream", and "Verdant Visitor" to resolve an issue with their models, where their faces would incorrectly cast shadows.



Improved conversation logic so dialogue will no longer be interrupted by minigames or other voice lines.



🌍 Translations

Added full translations for French, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Russian (experimental).



🔍 Known Issues

We are investigating a bug where your sister may remain silent for longer than expected.



🔮 Upcoming Features

Productivity widgets to help you go about your day!



New minigames (and a secret new thing?!)



Hey siblings! We’re back with another update for My Desktop Sister 💻💕This patch focuses on fixing achievement issues, improving character models, and adding more language support so even more players can enjoy spending time with their sister.