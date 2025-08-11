This patch focuses on fixing achievement issues, improving character models, and adding more language support so even more players can enjoy spending time with their sister.
⚙️ Patch Notes
🛠️ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the "For Me?" achievement would not unlock even after buying a costume.
- Updated the costumes for "Sister Hong", "Sweet Dream", and "Verdant Visitor" to resolve an issue with their models, where their faces would incorrectly cast shadows.
- Improved conversation logic so dialogue will no longer be interrupted by minigames or other voice lines.
🌍 Translations
- Added full translations for French, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Russian (experimental).
🔍 Known Issues
- We are investigating a bug where your sister may remain silent for longer than expected.
🔮 Upcoming Features
- Productivity widgets to help you go about your day!
- New minigames (and a secret new thing?!)
Changed files in this update