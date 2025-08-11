 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559356 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey siblings! We’re back with another update for My Desktop Sister 💻💕

This patch focuses on fixing achievement issues, improving character models, and adding more language support so even more players can enjoy spending time with their sister.

⚙️ Patch Notes


🛠️ Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an issue where the "For Me?" achievement would not unlock even after buying a costume.
  • Updated the costumes for "Sister Hong", "Sweet Dream", and "Verdant Visitor" to resolve an issue with their models, where their faces would incorrectly cast shadows.
  • Improved conversation logic so dialogue will no longer be interrupted by minigames or other voice lines.


🌍 Translations


  • Added full translations for French, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Russian (experimental).


🔍 Known Issues


  • We are investigating a bug where your sister may remain silent for longer than expected.


🔮 Upcoming Features


  • Productivity widgets to help you go about your day!
  • New minigames (and a secret new thing?!)

