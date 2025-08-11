New Content

- Game difficulty settings: Danger Levels!

- 2 new elite enemies added. Each elite encounter is now randomly selected from the elite pool.

- Brand new enemy type introduced

- Added new wave patterns with further rebalancing.

- New spell: Frost Shiv

- Pots can now drop different orb types:

- Armor Orb (grey): Restores armor.

- Bloodcup Orb (red): Refills your Bloodcup.

- Healing Orb (geen): Heals +1 HP

Changes

- Healing orbs are now green

- Reduced cooldown on Wotu Kak’s special ability

- Toxicum Staff now attacks faster against frosted or poisoned enemies

- Several spell descriptions rewritten for clarity

- Echo Shank has been nerfed

- Elites are not affected by Frost or Parasite

Quality of life

- Added a game setting to adjust chromatic aberration

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a rare crash that could occur if the player died on the same frame they threw a melee attack.

- Marata's max HP was incorrectly adjusted by token Blood For Power

- Fixed an issue where Crown Breaker was not benefiting from the Twinfire token

- Fixed an issue where Shull was not benefiting from the Twinfire token

- Alpha and Omega token now displays the correct damage in the spell info pane