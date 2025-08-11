New Content
- Game difficulty settings: Danger Levels!
- 2 new elite enemies added. Each elite encounter is now randomly selected from the elite pool.
- Brand new enemy type introduced
- Added new wave patterns with further rebalancing.
- New spell: Frost Shiv
- Pots can now drop different orb types:
- Armor Orb (grey): Restores armor.
- Bloodcup Orb (red): Refills your Bloodcup.
- Healing Orb (geen): Heals +1 HP
Changes
- Healing orbs are now green
- Reduced cooldown on Wotu Kak’s special ability
- Toxicum Staff now attacks faster against frosted or poisoned enemies
- Several spell descriptions rewritten for clarity
- Echo Shank has been nerfed
- Elites are not affected by Frost or Parasite
Quality of life
- Added a game setting to adjust chromatic aberration
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur if the player died on the same frame they threw a melee attack.
- Marata's max HP was incorrectly adjusted by token Blood For Power
- Fixed an issue where Crown Breaker was not benefiting from the Twinfire token
- Fixed an issue where Shull was not benefiting from the Twinfire token
- Alpha and Omega token now displays the correct damage in the spell info pane
Changed files in this update