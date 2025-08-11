 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559268 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a buffer to let the score tally up before the results screen appears
  • Added a safeguard against large balls getting wedged into pockets

  • Fixed a typo on the round counter
  • Fixed large balls not sinking in wide pockets
  • Fixed shop prices for several racks and cues

  • Changed the Floppy Disk rack to account for all score types
  • Slightly tweaked the ball trajectory preview's angle calculation


I've been seeing many people experience a bug where the pool shark doesn't activate properly, softlocking the game. I've taken a couple measures to stop this from happening, but I haven't been able to replicate the bug myself so I don't know where the source is.

I'm sorry if this killed any good runs, I'm trying my best to find it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
