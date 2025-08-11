- Added a buffer to let the score tally up before the results screen appears
- Added a safeguard against large balls getting wedged into pockets
- Fixed a typo on the round counter
- Fixed large balls not sinking in wide pockets
- Fixed shop prices for several racks and cues
- Changed the Floppy Disk rack to account for all score types
- Slightly tweaked the ball trajectory preview's angle calculation
I've been seeing many people experience a bug where the pool shark doesn't activate properly, softlocking the game. I've taken a couple measures to stop this from happening, but I haven't been able to replicate the bug myself so I don't know where the source is.
I'm sorry if this killed any good runs, I'm trying my best to find it.
Changed files in this update