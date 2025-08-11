Added a buffer to let the score tally up before the results screen appears



Added a safeguard against large balls getting wedged into pockets





Fixed a typo on the round counter



Fixed large balls not sinking in wide pockets



Fixed shop prices for several racks and cues





Changed the Floppy Disk rack to account for all score types



Slightly tweaked the ball trajectory preview's angle calculation



I've been seeing many people experience a bug where the pool shark doesn't activate properly, softlocking the game. I've taken a couple measures to stop this from happening, but I haven't been able to replicate the bug myself so I don't know where the source is.I'm sorry if this killed any good runs, I'm trying my best to find it.