Hot Fix Change Log (1.43.11)
- Fixed bug that had missions loading during tutorials.
- Fixed bug where mission triggers wouldn’t properly reset when a main chain would end.
- Updated AI to allow it to build items on any unit that supports them.
- Updated system to allow for flair effects to not be played during phase space, charging, or a period of time after (modding).
- Updated system to allow flair effects to play when collecting loot (modding).
- Setup missions uniform for modding.
- Updated destroyed unit system slightly: scuttled units will now show debris, but provide no loot/XP (as intended). Previously wasn’t showing debris at all.
- Added buildable planet icons to mission tooltips.
- Added own_any_unit_item mission trigger (modding).
- Added unit count information to mission reward lines.
- The Ice Field gravity well ability Reflective Ice Particles will no longer reflect ability damage - only weapon damage. This should prevent AoE abilities from instantly destroying the casting ship.
- Removed old png files that are no longer being used.
