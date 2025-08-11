 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559259 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hot Fix Change Log (1.43.11)

  • Fixed bug that had missions loading during tutorials.
  • Fixed bug where mission triggers wouldn’t properly reset when a main chain would end.
  • Updated AI to allow it to build items on any unit that supports them.
  • Updated system to allow for flair effects to not be played during phase space, charging, or a period of time after (modding).
  • Updated system to allow flair effects to play when collecting loot (modding).
  • Setup missions uniform for modding.
  • Updated destroyed unit system slightly: scuttled units will now show debris, but provide no loot/XP (as intended). Previously wasn’t showing debris at all.
  • Added buildable planet icons to mission tooltips.
  • Added own_any_unit_item mission trigger (modding).
  • Added unit count information to mission reward lines.
  • The Ice Field gravity well ability Reflective Ice Particles will no longer reflect ability damage - only weapon damage. This should prevent AoE abilities from instantly destroying the casting ship.
  • Removed old png files that are no longer being used.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1575941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link