Hello, Engineers!
In this week’s release, we’re introducing another stylish addition to your quarters!
The decorative Sink Block is a standard-issue wash station that brings a sleek, refined finish to your interior spaces.
As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!
Construction Stages & Construction Particles are coming together nicely for the VS2 Planets and Survival update. It’s one of those features that really makes the game feel alive – watching a block grow step by step, with sparks and dust flying as you weld it into existence.
It’s still work in progress, but I can already imagine how much more immersive survival will feel once this is in your hands.
Verdure’s landscape is also constantly improving. The version we have now is almost unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just six months ago. Terrain shapes, colors, vegetation density – all of it has been improved on again and again. Every time I load into Verdure, I notice something new: a ridge line that feels more natural, a valley that catches the morning light just right, or a forest that feels alive instead of just “placed.”
It’s amazing to watch a planet go from a rough concept to something that feels like a real place you could explore and call home.
And here is the planet Verdure, with its amazing cloud formations and the glowing sunset line as seen from space.
Reactor destruction particles are shaping up nicely:
VS3 Water UpdateMost of the SE2 team is currently focused on VS2: Planets and Survival, but a smaller group – our Water team – is already deep into VS3: Water, which we aim to release a few months after VS2 launches. Fingers crossed.
I want to share a bit about how planning works in our team.
Before we start work on any update, we create a high-level vision document. This outlines:
- The goals for the update
- Key performance indicators (KPIs) – such as target retention, meaningful playtime, and session length
- The audience we want to reach
For VS3: Water, our KPI is to introduce a completely new medium – water – that opens new gameplay possibilities in engineering, exploration, and mining, along with fresh challenges and rewards.
Once the vision is set, we break down the required tasks for each discipline:
- Designers – Documentation, level design, gameplay tuning
- Programmers – Gameplay features, engine changes
- Art – New blocks, particles, animations, environment assets
- Sound – New audio effects, underwater sound behavior
The VS2 project plan has been locked for about nine months, with only small additions two months ago – such as the Colonization Map, Colonization Progress, Contracts, and Encounters – to extend meaningful gameplay beyond the first minutes and give players long-term goals.
The VS3 plan was recently updated and is now being finalized. Much of the Water team’s work was scoped long ago, but we’ve refined the details and adding tasks for the other teams:
- Swimming animations
- Submarines – fully sealed against water both visually and physically
- Byblos – a new water-rich planet
- Pressure simulation at certain depths
- New blocks – pumps, ballast tanks, turbines, etc.
- Water audio – splashes, underwater muffling, walking in water
- Water-specific missions
- Ore distribution in aquatic environments
- Buoyancy and boat movement on the surface
- Water system optimizations to ensure good performance
We’re also adding non-water features to make VS3 even more exciting. While water itself is a huge addition – a completely new environment to interact with – we’re also working on:
- Survival improvements (production system, oxygen, block wrappers, area welding)
- New welder and grinder blocks
- Weather effects
- And more (I actually can’t share everything, because we are working on the plan as we speak)
Full Blog Post: https://blog.marekrosa.org/2025/08/mareks-dev-diary-august-14-2025/
