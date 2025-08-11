 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19559197
We have just released an update with the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where some players could not select characters on the squad setup screen.

  • Corrected the tooltip text for the Scroll of Power, which was showing the wrong amount of Power.

Depot 2412281
