We have just released an update with the following fixes:
Fixed an issue where some players could not select characters on the squad setup screen.
Corrected the tooltip text for the Scroll of Power, which was showing the wrong amount of Power.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We have just released an update with the following fixes:
Fixed an issue where some players could not select characters on the squad setup screen.
Corrected the tooltip text for the Scroll of Power, which was showing the wrong amount of Power.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update