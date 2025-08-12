0.5.23
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- new dialogues
Fix
- fixed character spawning????
- fixed missing decor name
- fixed cat bed not showing up
- fixed some controller focus bugs
Polish
- Smoother activity popup
Notes
- fully in debug and polish mode. and also new dialogues, cus 3rd yr (and 6th yr) disappearance is worrying
- at this rate i can even update weekly but im too scared to mess sth up
- cannot decide whether i liked the previous main menu buttons better or not. same with the button sfx
- for the love of all fluffy things plssss tell me the character spawning is fixed i cannot deal with them disappearing and groundhogging
