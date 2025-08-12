

New

- new dialogues



Fix

- fixed character spawning????

- fixed missing decor name

- fixed cat bed not showing up

- fixed some controller focus bugs



Polish

- Smoother activity popup



Notes

- fully in debug and polish mode. and also new dialogues, cus 3rd yr (and 6th yr) disappearance is worrying

- at this rate i can even update weekly but im too scared to mess sth up

- cannot decide whether i liked the previous main menu buttons better or not. same with the button sfx

- for the love of all fluffy things plssss tell me the character spawning is fixed i cannot deal with them disappearing and groundhogging