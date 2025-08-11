 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559054 Edited 11 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, I'm hard at work at something actually quite important with some new content, which I'll post a teaser for soon here and on social medias (Refer to "More ways to Connect" down below or search for "Silva Memoria"), so look out for that...

In the meantime however, and while the translation is still being written, I found some potentially major errors which I have now fixed.

Save File Error

I don't know exactly when this was added, but at some point in time there was a data error in save files made, which made certain event cutscenes not load correctly. Luckily, no new save files will have to be made, I simply made the game patch old save files to be compatible with the new framework that lacks this data error, and it should be fine to use any older file.
If you DO have a problem loading an older save file, please let me know with the link at the bottom!

Minor Fixes

Some other small fixes:

  • Sometimes, burning, freezing, etc. would not trigger even on moves with a 100% chance to trigger them. This has been patched.
  • The 3rd basic enemy (non-boss) of the game had an error when inflicting burn effects more than once, this has been fixed.


Bug Reports

Please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/
Thank you for your patience and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3218681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link