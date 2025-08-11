new content

Save File Error

Minor Fixes

Sometimes, burning, freezing, etc. would not trigger even on moves with a 100% chance to trigger them. This has been patched.



The 3rd basic enemy (non-boss) of the game had an error when inflicting burn effects more than once, this has been fixed.



Bug Reports

Hello everyone, I'm hard at work at somethingwith some, which I'll post a teaser for soon here and on social medias (Refer to "More ways to Connect" down below or search for "Silva Memoria"), so look out for that...In the meantime however, and while the translation is still being written, I found some potentially major errors which I have now fixed.I don't know exactly when this was added, but at some point in time there was a data error in save files made, which made certain event cutscenes not load correctly. Luckily, no new save files will have to be made, I simply made the game patch old save files to be compatible with the new framework that lacks this data error, and it should be fine to use any older file.If you DO have a problem loading an older save file, please let me know with the link at the bottom!Some other small fixes:Please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner:Thank you for your patience and support!