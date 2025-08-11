 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19559001 Edited 11 August 2025 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Critical Bug Fixes

Sagittarius Boss: Fixed a critical bug where the boss would attempt to add a curse card after the player's death, causing the game to become unresponsive
Memory Management: Resolved an issue with object poolers that was causing excessive RAM usage during gameplay

Performance Improvements

Memory Optimization: Game now properly manages memory allocation, reducing overall system resource consumption


These fixes address stability issues and improve overall game performance. Thank you for your reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link