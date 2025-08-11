Critical Bug FixesSagittarius Boss: Fixed a critical bug where the boss would attempt to add a curse card after the player's death, causing the game to become unresponsive
Memory Management: Resolved an issue with object poolers that was causing excessive RAM usage during gameplay
Performance ImprovementsMemory Optimization: Game now properly manages memory allocation, reducing overall system resource consumption
These fixes address stability issues and improve overall game performance. Thank you for your reports!
Changed files in this update