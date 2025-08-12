The Pale Deep version 1.2, or rather it's new and much cooler name, "The Ice Giant Update" is officially out now! This update adds new content, addresses many changes that y'all have requested, fixes some bugs, and has some other neat tweaks that I think really improve the game!

Here's a complete list of everything new!

Challenge Mode (Higher spawn rates and a limited number of cadets)

Endless Mode (Instead of the usual ending, the game keeps going and gets harder)

Accessibility mode in the settings menu (Adds audio captions for sound-dependent mechanics)

Discord link in the settings menu

Additional in-game text to make some ambiguous features more clear

Visual tweaks

Bug fixes You no longer spin indefinitely after pausing while holding down a direction If disabled, the 3D effect no longer gets automatically re-enabled upon rebooting the game If you shut off the power while the audio recorder is playing during the blackout sequence, the music now returns to its default volume instead of remaining at the quieter volume it changes to while the audio recorder is playing The slowest descent speed now makes a lower pitch of the chain descending sound instead of silence



If you run into any issues, be sure to let me know on the game's Steam discussion board, or in the game's Discord server! (I've tested the update quite thoroughly, but yah never know, especially as a solo dev)

Anyway, I hope y'all enjoy the update!!!



-Casey