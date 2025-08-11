We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.3 Ladybug.

This is a small patch, mainly with a few tweaks to level design.

As an aside, we would like to briefly thank everyone who has left a review so far! We've now hit the 10 review threshold, and can now show up as positively rated on Steam! We're very happy to see everyone enjoy the game so much, it means a lot!

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.