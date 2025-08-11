We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.3 Ladybug.
This is a small patch, mainly with a few tweaks to level design.
As an aside, we would like to briefly thank everyone who has left a review so far! We've now hit the 10 review threshold, and can now show up as positively rated on Steam! We're very happy to see everyone enjoy the game so much, it means a lot!
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
Removed checkpoint icons from the map and adjusted the map's visuals in general to improve visibility and reduce clutter.
Fixed a bug that made Damocles prevent you from pausing.
Moved the mothrid hive checkpoints closer to the hive in order to prevent players missing them before entering.
Slightly tweaked level design in the Library.
Another 1 trillion years of dev time to the mantis
