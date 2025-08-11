 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19558792
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved survivor highlight vision for physical objects.
  • Removed all laser puzzles from the second floor. The laser puzzle can’t be completed when on a different floor.
  • Fixed players not being able to get the Impossible achievement.
  • Fixed ghost making their own character invisible when the AI monster shapeshifts.
  • Fixed spooky floating objects on the 4th floor.
  • Fixed dead survivors still holding a physical object after death.
  • Fixed survivor not reverting to first person after being downed.
  • Fixed survivors being able to interact with objects from very far away when on the second floor.
  • Fixed the client using the wrong position when switching the monster to the third-person camera.
  • Fixed stats loading stopping after changing levels upon opening the game.
  • Possible fix for issues with objects not becoming invisible for the monster.
  • Fixed joining a game via Steam friend causing the player to enter the match twice.

