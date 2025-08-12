🔥 THE SCOURING IS LIVE – WAR AWAITS! 🔥

The day has come, warlords! After years of forging, The Scouring is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam. Raise your banners and march into battle!

This is more than a strategy game—it’s a brutal test of wit and will. Crush your enemies in fast paced tactical combat, where every decision echoes across a war-torn world. Will you rule through cunning, or drown the land in fire and iron?

What Awaits You:

⚔️New Mage units: Outmaneuver foes with dynamic attrition and devastating abilities.

🔥 Co-Op & PvP: Forge alliances or stab friends in the back in online multiplayer.

📜Expanding Legacy: More factions, campaigns, and free updates during Early Access and in the Steam Workshop—stay tuned!

STEAM WORKSHOP NOW SUPPORTED

Forge your own war stories with:

🛠️Custom battle scenarios and maps

🛠️Modded unit via XML files

🛠️Scenario Script and AI editor via LUA

🛠️Share and download creations directly in-game

Early Access Update – Live Now!

None of this would exist without YOU, our relentless community. Your feedback, your thirst for war—it kept us sharpening this blade until the end. Now, it’s yours.

Claim your throne: "The demo was just the first cut..."

Your voices have been heard! We received amazing feedback on our demo in socials and survey.

We know what you want: QoL features, new units, new races, new heroes and Campaign. And dont forget about multiplayer!

WE LISTENED. WE DELIVER. WORK WORK.

For glory. For ruin. For The Scouring.

—Orc Group