11 August 2025 Build 19558698
Update notes via Steam Community

Character Changes

● RAREOHHH: Kick Arts second attack hitbox slightly expanded downwards and should no longer miss some crouching characters

Bug Fix

● Fixed bug where RAREOHHH Kick Arts second attack would improperly gain the high attack property

● Fixed bug where in Hyper Duo mode the incoming partner's energy was not adjusted properly if the previous partner's energy had increased above it

● Fixed bug where in Hyper Duo mode the incoming partner's Super attack would sometimes improperly inherit some properties from Command Heavy Attack if the attack button was held during the last directional input

Changed files in this update

ROBO OH Content Depot 1434881
