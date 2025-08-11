Hi everyone,
The previous patch (0.746) introduced a bug that prevented players from leaving the market or using Fire Travel.
Patch 0.747 fixes this issue.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi everyone,
The previous patch (0.746) introduced a bug that prevented players from leaving the market or using Fire Travel.
Patch 0.747 fixes this issue.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update