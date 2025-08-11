 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19558635
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

The previous patch (0.746) introduced a bug that prevented players from leaving the market or using Fire Travel.

Patch 0.747 fixes this issue.

Sorry for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468631
