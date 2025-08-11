 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19558618 Edited 11 August 2025 – 18:47:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the valuable feedback and suggestions from our players, we have made significant improvements to the in-game lighting system.

  • Increased brightness in overly dark areas.

  • Adjusted shadows that were blocking visibility.

  • Maintained the atmosphere while improving clarity and playability.

Our goal is to keep the dark and tense atmosphere of The Deathmind while making it easier for you to explore the story and environment in detail. Your feedback means a lot to us. Please keep sharing your thoughts!


Our New Steam Logo is Here!


Our new logo has been designed to reflect the game’s dark atmosphere and psychological thriller theme in a stronger way.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3850621
