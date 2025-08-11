Based on the valuable feedback and suggestions from our players, we have made significant improvements to the in-game lighting system.

Increased brightness in overly dark areas.

Adjusted shadows that were blocking visibility.

Maintained the atmosphere while improving clarity and playability.

Our goal is to keep the dark and tense atmosphere of The Deathmind while making it easier for you to explore the story and environment in detail. Your feedback means a lot to us. Please keep sharing your thoughts!





Our New Steam Logo is Here!





Our new logo has been designed to reflect the game’s dark atmosphere and psychological thriller theme in a stronger way.



