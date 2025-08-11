 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19558599 Edited 11 August 2025 – 18:47:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor hotfix that aims to address an issue where the battles with Frosty were not ending correctly.

The discord link in game has also been updated.

A crash has been fixed in the 'Dark Depths' region.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2935251
