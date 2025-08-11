 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19558538 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Zombie Rats to unlock in the game. Removed the "Scars Rat", as part of an overhaul.. I re-did the rest of the rats, so ALL rats are not using the correct rig and animations, no more tip-toeing rats.

This is all part of a system that will make it easier and faster for me to create new rats in the future.

Have a nice day! 🙂

Changed files in this update

Depot 3891551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link