11 August 2025 Build 19558535 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ash Survival Playtest — Patch 0.1.5
Fixes
Multiplayer Connection: Fixed an issue preventing players from connecting to the host server. Joining sessions should now be stable and reliable.

Balance Changes
Loot Spawns: Clothing and masks now have a 5% spawn chance to improve loot variety and progression pacing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
