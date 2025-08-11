Ash Survival Playtest — Patch 0.1.5
Fixes
Multiplayer Connection: Fixed an issue preventing players from connecting to the host server. Joining sessions should now be stable and reliable.
Balance Changes
Loot Spawns: Clothing and masks now have a 5% spawn chance to improve loot variety and progression pacing.
