11 August 2025 Build 19558505
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade and drink vending machines now work "correctly" (still being polished) at a cost of 50 coins.
  • When the controller disconnects during a match, the game now pauses automatically.
  • Fixed lighting issues at some stations.

Depot 3201781
