- Upgrade and drink vending machines now work "correctly" (still being polished) at a cost of 50 coins.
- When the controller disconnects during a match, the game now pauses automatically.
- Fixed lighting issues at some stations.
Drink Machines Correction and Small Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update