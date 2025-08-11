If you like the game, it would be great if you could leave a review. Reviews really help the game to stand out and bring new players, which is very important for a small indie game. ❤️
If you find anything that doesn't work as expected, or want to share your thoughts and ideas, please let us know about it in our Discord server or Steam Discussions.
Discord server: https://discord.gg/5H9kMjASKu
Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2004080/discussions/
0.21.2 Change list
- Interior walls can now be removed via the editor's dashed line options menu.
- Increased camera maximum distance to 100 meters.
- Increased maximum room height to 10 meters.
- Removed rotation center widget.
- Added Linux ES31 rendering support (`-FeatureLevelES31` argument) for low-quality graphics.
- Fixed rendering issues in ES31.
- Fixed invisible stickers.
- Fixed floating objects after scaling.
