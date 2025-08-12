- Added four unlockable pilots to the game, unlockable by completing maps.
- Added four unlockable maps to the game, unlockable by completing maps.
- Added more/new music, mainly for the new levels. Each level has its own unique background music.
- Added more ship types and change the artwork for some existing ships.
- Added more attack patterns for enemies, including enemies that shoot. Watch for the red targeting indicator to know what direction an enemy is going to fire from.
- Added Steam achievements.
- Changed some upgrade skills. There is now a "Repair Drones" skill that will heal your ship, and a "Time Dilation" skill that will slow enemies.
- Fixed an issue that caused the afterburners upgrades to not work properly.
- Fixed a glitch that would allow infinite money duplicated (Thanks, Tim, for the report!)
- Improved translations.
Eridani Survivors Release Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes since the last demo release: