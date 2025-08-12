 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19558467 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes since the last demo release:

  • Added four unlockable pilots to the game, unlockable by completing maps.
  • Added four unlockable maps to the game, unlockable by completing maps.
  • Added more/new music, mainly for the new levels. Each level has its own unique background music.
  • Added more ship types and change the artwork for some existing ships.
  • Added more attack patterns for enemies, including enemies that shoot. Watch for the red targeting indicator to know what direction an enemy is going to fire from.
  • Added Steam achievements.
  • Changed some upgrade skills. There is now a "Repair Drones" skill that will heal your ship, and a "Time Dilation" skill that will slow enemies.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the afterburners upgrades to not work properly.
  • Fixed a glitch that would allow infinite money duplicated (Thanks, Tim, for the report!)
  • Improved translations.
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link