Achievements/Meteorites!
We've added achievements to the game. We leaned towards completionist rewards and rewards for major tasks such as completing the game, rather than "jump 10 times"-style achievements. That way they'll serve as a simple guide to check when you've truly 100%'d the entire game and achieved everything.
These appear in-game as well as "Meteorites", with its own menu option so you can look at your collection up close!
If you played the game already and didn't delete your save, then opening up the game should reward you with the achievements you would have gotten!
The "Out of Order" achievements are an exception to the above, since those involve doing something special before getting too far in the main story. You will have to also re-talk to the special NPC for the "Esoteric Knowledge" achievement.
Boss Rush
We also added a new Boss Rush mode, with a roguelike-inspired upgrade system! You can find it in the main menu, if you've unlocked it.
Between battles, you're given a choice of 3 upgrades (randomly picked out of 10+ types) to power you up. But in classic roguelike fashion, if you die then you lose your powers and it's back to the beginning. See how far you can get! You can even keep "looping" after you've beaten all the bosses if you're a super player.
Check out our guide for Boss Rush mode for more details, including a secret code for unlocking the mode if you havn't beaten the game.
Fixes
We've also made a good amount of little fixes and improvements to the main game. Here's the changelog that includes everything we've done:
Version 1.10 Changelog:
added Boss Rush mode!
added Achievements!
added Meteorite menu!
cutscenes are greatly shortened now when retrying a boss after dying
new dash cancel tutorial popup text in Klonix
changed resnijars logo screen
owl boss's snowflakes give more berries
can no longer unpause immediately after using a syrup before the animation finishes
edited side door graphic slightly
coin bunches with lots of coins stay on screen longer
a certain late-game jumping enemy always drop coins now, to provide an easy coin grinding spot
made a change that may increase performance with loading audio
fixed typos
fixed tile placements (aesthetic)
