Achievements/Meteorites!

We've added achievements to the game. We leaned towards completionist rewards and rewards for major tasks such as completing the game, rather than "jump 10 times"-style achievements. That way they'll serve as a simple guide to check when you've truly 100%'d the entire game and achieved everything.

These appear in-game as well as "Meteorites", with its own menu option so you can look at your collection up close!

If you played the game already and didn't delete your save, then opening up the game should reward you with the achievements you would have gotten!

The "Out of Order" achievements are an exception to the above, since those involve doing something special before getting too far in the main story. You will have to also re-talk to the special NPC for the "Esoteric Knowledge" achievement.

Boss Rush

We also added a new Boss Rush mode, with a roguelike-inspired upgrade system! You can find it in the main menu, if you've unlocked it.

Between battles, you're given a choice of 3 upgrades (randomly picked out of 10+ types) to power you up. But in classic roguelike fashion, if you die then you lose your powers and it's back to the beginning. See how far you can get! You can even keep "looping" after you've beaten all the bosses if you're a super player.

Check out our guide for Boss Rush mode for more details, including a secret code for unlocking the mode if you havn't beaten the game.

Fixes

We've also made a good amount of little fixes and improvements to the main game. Here's the changelog that includes everything we've done:

Version 1.10 Changelog: