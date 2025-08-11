Just a small patch to address some reported issues. Thank you to all players who reported these bugs, I'm hoping you're enjoying the update.
Changelog
Adjustments:
Rune of Thorns effect now also affects enemy spells;
Bestiary will now show your unlocked and completed count;
Improved item sorting on the Loot Buyer interface;
Bugfixes:
Fixed gems showing an extra empty page on melding when holding certain quantity of gems in your inventory;
Fixed HP not being set to 1 when equipping pets while having the Rune of Hexing equipped;
Toggling Auto Attack quickly no longer duplicates your attack action;
Rune upgrade cost is now hidden if rune is at upgrade level 20;
Fixed a bug that caused enemy spells to use your Spell Scaling instead of their own;
