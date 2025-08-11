Just a small patch to address some reported issues. Thank you to all players who reported these bugs, I'm hoping you're enjoying the update.

Bestiary will now show your unlocked and completed count;

Rune of Thorns effect now also affects enemy spells;

Fixed gems showing an extra empty page on melding when holding certain quantity of gems in your inventory;

Fixed HP not being set to 1 when equipping pets while having the Rune of Hexing equipped;

Toggling Auto Attack quickly no longer duplicates your attack action;

Rune upgrade cost is now hidden if rune is at upgrade level 20;