POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
11 August 2025 Build 19558313 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small patch to address some reported issues. Thank you to all players who reported these bugs, I'm hoping you're enjoying the update.

Changelog

Adjustments:

  • Rune of Thorns effect now also affects enemy spells;

  • Bestiary will now show your unlocked and completed count;

  • Improved item sorting on the Loot Buyer interface;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed gems showing an extra empty page on melding when holding certain quantity of gems in your inventory;

  • Fixed HP not being set to 1 when equipping pets while having the Rune of Hexing equipped;

  • Toggling Auto Attack quickly no longer duplicates your attack action;

  • Rune upgrade cost is now hidden if rune is at upgrade level 20;

  • Fixed a bug that caused enemy spells to use your Spell Scaling instead of their own;

