This update introduces the Endless Upgrades.



Once all of the skill tree upgrades has been purchased, 8 upgrades will appear at the top of the skill tree. These upgrades can be continuously purchased and the price of each upgrade will increase each time it is purchased. These upgrades will upgrade 4 core stats, Ore Value, XP Increase, Pickaxe Stats and 2X double ore/XP chance. There is 1 upgrade for each of the 8 different materials, this means that each material has a use once the game has been completed.



Also did some minor changes.

-When switching between tabs, the skill tree screen will stay at the same position as where you left it. It will only get set to the middle when pressing play in the main menu and pressing the UPGRADE button after a mining session is done.

-Fixed an issue with some translated text. Once there are less than 3 talent cards left, grey cards will appear with some text that tells the player if there are only 2, 1 or no more talent cards left. This text did not change from English when changing language.

-Fixed some minor bugs.

