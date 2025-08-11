 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19558118 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick fix and a slight update to dream Weary!
  • Updated Weary dialogue in Protag's Dream depending on if you shoot him or complete conversation and make it to his next appearance
  • glitch with the dream accessories I found if you make it far in Protag's Dream should be fixed
  • continuing bug-checking for the Beta two-player mode

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3234761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link