- Updated Weary dialogue in Protag's Dream depending on if you shoot him or complete conversation and make it to his next appearance
- glitch with the dream accessories I found if you make it far in Protag's Dream should be fixed
- continuing bug-checking for the Beta two-player mode
Little Orange Patch 8/11
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick fix and a slight update to dream Weary!
