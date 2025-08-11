Version 1.05 has now been released. In it, you will find fixes for bugs we found listening to you and watching you play the game on conferences. We also improved graphics, especially in the Streets level, which you can no access right from the main menu. And last but not least, we added quality of life features, like dialogues which now air while you are playing the game, instead of forcing you to listen to them.



At the same time, this July we started adding back multiplayer code into the game. Co-op mode was always planned to be a major part of Zombie Hunter inc, and the netcode was being added right from the first day of its development. However, recently we stopped updating it to bring you zombies faster. In July Andrii has already brought back the netcode for the main player character and now he and Igor are working on adding it to zombies.



We switched to using terrain grass instead of the grass made with Visual Effect Graph. I found a large library of Unity shaders in ShaderGraph samples package. I reworked the grass shader from that library by adding random offset, ability to read Global Illumination from the terrain’s GI map, texture sampling to make grass has texture and not just uniformly look like a thin plane. I also changed the way the mesh is rendered from cylindrical billboard (that only rotates to face the camera around a pole) to standard billboard (that rotates full mesh), as this approach look better in our top-down game. A the same time my grass was growing into buildings, due to the angle of the billboard. To fix that I added a z-offset to my shader.

I also finished the Normal Blending shader, now we can completely rewrite normals on our objects with decals, instead of just adding the new normals on top.Igor worked on the web system. We want spiderwebs to appear in our level, which can rip and attach to the player, when he goes through them.Sound Room system is finally done - now, when you are in an appartment building, you will hear zombie sounds muffled, when they come from behind close doors, and those sounds will change gradually as you open the door.

And, as always, our modelers have create a number of beautiful assets.



